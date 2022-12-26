What's open and closed Christmas Day Holiday (Observed) By KITV4 Web Staff Dec 26, 2022 Dec 26, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - In observance of the Christmas Holiday on Monday, some City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed while others operate on an adjusted schedule.TheBus will be operating on a Sunday schedule today.All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will also be closed.Hanauma Bay Preserve is also closed.The Botanical Gardens, the Honolulu Zoo are open today.Emergency Medical Services, fire, lifeguard, and police will all operate as normal.The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:Motorists are cautioned that parking will be restricted in Ka'ohao (Lanikai) over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi'olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets.Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Parking Driver Motor Vehicle Highway Honolulu Regulation Meter Zoo City And County More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Hilo man, 28, accused of multiple child sex crimes from July 2021 incident Updated Jul 11, 2022 Local Invite Taiwan to massive RIMPAC naval exercises, US defense act says Updated Jul 14, 2022 News Thursday Morning Weather - Increased Showers Expected in Windward and Mauka Areas Updated Nov 3, 2022 Local Thursday Weather: Light winds continue, small surf all around Updated Sep 1, 2022 Local Hotel accommodations, medical services available for Navy residents without reliable tap water Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local Maui property owners' long-term rental exemption deadline approaching Updated Oct 7, 2022 Recommended for you