What's in your water | Contaminants and when to be concerned

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the Red Hill Water Crisis has continued to unfold on O'ahu, many residents are wondering what is in their drinking water.
Those concerns heightened, after the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) addressed contaminants other than petroleum found in the water supply during remediation efforts.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, many of the contaminants found in the Navy's system are in our water constantly, but at levels below the health standards.
This prompted KITV4 to find out if the Board of Water Supply, which supplies water to majority of residents on O'ahu, sees these contaminants too.
"The environment has a lot of minerals and other types of compounds. The environment also has a lot of different kinds of metals like barium, chromium, they exist naturally in the environment," said Erwin Kawata.
Kawata is the program administrator with the Board of Water Supply's water quality division. He explained that as the water comes in contact with the environment, it picks up many of these contaminants along the way.
But according to Kawata, not everything is a cause for concern.
"Their presence doesn't necessarily mean the water isn't safe," said Kawata. "For example, potassium, calcium, those things are in our body and aren't of concern. But then there are things like lead, too much of it is a concern."
Each contaminant has a different standard for what is considered too much. Those standards are established by the EPA which regulates 90 different chemicals in drinking water.
"EPA’s health based standards are generally developed over a long period of time, considering long term exposure. So that means ingesting on average 2 liters of water per day for 70 years and that being the threshold at looking at constant concentrations," said Luis Garcia-Bakarich.
Garcia-Bakarich is an environmental protection specialist with the EPA Region 9 drinking water office. He explained that concentration and length of exposure makes a difference when it comes to health advisories.
"Where we see episodic highly sporadic upticks in concentrations, while that can be of concern, it most often is not very concerning," said Garcia-Bakarich. "The short term health effects may be an upset stomach, digestive problems, skin rashes, things like that. So while that may be the short term exposure to that higher concentration that doesn’t always manifest in a long term health condition as cancer for example."
WATCH BELOW to learn how you can find out, 'What's in your water.'
To find out what contaminants are in your water and if there is need for concern, you need to check your water quality report. Federal regulation requires all municipal water system to publish water quality reports annually.
Every year, BWS send customers their report in the mail, but you can also find it online.
CLICK HERE to get to BWS's water quality report page, enter your address, and download your report today.
Referring to the photo above, your water quality report will include regulated contaminants, unregulated contaminants, and a separate section for lead and copper testing.
"The best way to read those reports is to look at what was reported and compare it to the standard," said Kawata. "Compare that to what is being found against the action level or maximum contaminant limit and you will see that its several times smaller than the standard and that is what you want to see."
The photo below shows what was found versus the action level.
According to Kawata, one reason we see more contaminants in our water today is because of our ability to detect. Our tools and testing is more sensitive than ever before.
This is also what has lead to the detection of contaminants that haven't been seen before.
"If it’s something that we have never seen before and we aren’t too sure, we will shut down the water source. We will shut down, analyze, collect additional samples," explained Kawata.
Once the water source is shut down, BWS works to confirm the contaminants presence - is it a one time thing, a laboratory artifact, can it be repeated? From there it's also looking into where the contaminant is being found, is it just one well or multiple wells, and how concentrated is the contaminant.
According to Kawata, often times since they do monitoring on a regular basis when they do find things it's at the lowest levels of detection.
"If what we are seeing is real, we consult the Department of Health," said Kawata. "Is this something we have known information about? Is it acceptable? If there are standards and the Department of Health determines it to be safe, we turn the well back on."
Kawata says, customers would also be informed of a newly found contaminant. According to Hawai'i State law, all water utilities are required to announce the detection and confirmation of any kind of contaminant never seen before.