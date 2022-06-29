What's Closed/Open on the Fourth of July in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Fourth of July is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence.
The City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day Holiday.
• Emergency Medical Services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.
• TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Visit thebus.org for route and schedule information as well as rider guidelines.
• Trash will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Visit honolulu.gov/opala for information.
• Parks and botanical gardens are open. Visit honolulu.gov/parks for park use guidelines.
• Municipal golf courses are open. Visit honolulu.gov/des/golf for revised play information.
• The Honolulu Zoo will be open. Visit honolulu.gov/zoo for information.
• The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. Visit blaisdellcenter.com/ for information.
• People’s Open Markets will not be held.
• The COVID-19 Response Line (808-768-CITY) will be closed.
• All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.
The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:
• Motorists are cautioned that parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here.
• Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.
On Kauai, the following facilities will be closed:
• COVID-19 mobile testing at the Hanalei Neighborhood Center;
• COVID-19 testing at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall;
• All neighborhood centers;
• the Puhi Metals Recycling Center;
• The Reynolds Recycling HI5 Redemption Center in Līhue;
• The Kekaha Landfill; and
• All refuse transfer stations.
Closures include the following facilities on Tuesday, July 5:
• Since the Kapaa and Waimea swimming pools are closed on Mondays, the holiday will be observed on Tuesday, July 5, for swimming pool staff.
The schedule for residential refuse pick-up will remain unchanged.
The Kauai Bus will be operating on its regular schedule on the holiday.
Regular business hours for county offices and services will resume on Tuesday, July 5.
For more information on regular pool hours, please visit the Department of Parks and Recreation website, www.kauai.gov/Parks, or call 808-241-4460.
For more information about The Kauai Bus, please visit the Transportation website, www.kauai.gov/transportation, or call 808-246-8110.
For more information about recycling and waste disposal, please visit the Recycling website, www.kauai.gov/recycling, or call 808-241-4841.