What's Closed/Open on Oahu, Kauai this Easter weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Easter weekend begins Friday with Good Friday. Here are some of the offices that will be closed on April 15 to observe the Good Friday and Sunday holiday.
The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu are as follows:
• Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.
• TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. Visit thebus.org for route and schedule information as well as rider guidelines.
• Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Visit honolulu.gov/opala for information.
• Parks and botanical gardens are open. Visit honolulu.gov/parks for park use guidelines.
• Municipal golf courses are open. Visit honolulu.gov/des/golf for revised play information.
• The Honolulu Zoo will be open. Visit honolulu.gov/zoo for information.
• The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. Visit blaisdellcenter.com/ for information.
• People’s Open Markets will not be held.
• All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.
• Public schools will also be closed
• Most banks will be closed.
The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:
• Parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15 to April 17.
• On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here.
• Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.
On Kauai the closures include the following facilities:
- All neighborhood centers;
- The Waimea and Kapaa swimming pools;
- COVID-19 testing at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall and the Kalāheo Neighborhood Center;
- The Reynolds Recycling Redemption Center in Līhue;
- All refuse transfer stations;
- The Kekaha Landfill; and
- The Puhi Metals Recycling Center.
Closures include the following facilities on April 17:
- The Reynolds Recycling Redemption Center in Kōloa; and
- COVID-19 testing at the Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex.
The schedule for residential refuse pick-up will remain unchanged.
The Kauai Bus will be operating on its current daily schedule.
Regular business hours for county offices and services will resume on April 18.
For more information on recreation services, please visit the Department of Parks and Recreation website, www.kauai.gov/Parks, or call 241-4460.
For more information about The Kaua‘i Bus, please visit the Transportation website, www.kauai.gov/transportation, or call 246-8110.
For more information about recycling and waste disposal, please visit the Recycling website, www.kauai.gov/recycling, or call 241-4841. Please see www.kauai.gov/HI5 for location information for HI5 recycling.