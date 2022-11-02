What you need to know, Hawai'i County | Rental assistance, Waipi'o Valley, Mauna Loa, and more

HILO, Hawai'i Island (KITV4) -- In an effort to bring viewers the headlines where they live, Good Morning Hawai'i has launched a new segment focusing on its neighbor island viewers.
Every Wednesday morning, Cyrus Johnasen, public information officer for the County of Hawai'i, joins GMH to talk everything Hawai'i Island.
County ERAP Program Winding Down
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the County of Hawai‘i Office of Housing and Community Development announced that its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, administered by Hawai‘i Island-based nonprofits, began winding down.
The program began in March 2021 and was funded by the US Department of Treasury.
During this time, the program has disbursed nearly $23-million in rent and utility assistance helping more than 7,800 Hawai‘i Island children, and adults prevent eviction, utility shutoffs, and homelessness.
According to the County, as funds become available, it will be working to develop a new rent and utility assistance program that will include connectivity to housing stability services such as workforce development programs, financial empowerment services, community services, and resources and the development of a sustainable housing plan.
The County anticipates the new program will be available in early 2023.
As the island transitions to post-pandemic times, renters across Hawai‘i Island are encouraged to develop sustainable plans for paying rent and utilities without ERAP assistance.
Residents who need assistance transitioning away from ERAP benefits are encouraged to contact the Coordination Center for referrals to resources and services that can assist at this time.
Financial counselors are also available at County Financial Empowerment Centers.
Waipi'o Road Repair Time
The Department of Public Works released its timeline for Waipiʻo Valley Road and restoration following a secondary study conducted by consultants Haley Albright.
The plan is poised to take roughly three years to complete and will be done in phases — prioritizing the most dangerous areas first.
Each phase will take several months to complete, and will incorporate things such as basic clearing and trimming along the roadway, reestablishing roadside drainage ditches and diversion berms, installation of rockfall mesh, additional drainage, and road alignment.
Regular road closures in addition to the emergency road closure will be persistent throughout the construction period.
DPW staff will be working regularly with farmers, residents, and ocean goers to ensure best practices to ensure minimal disruption to the quality of life.
Mauna Loa Community Update Meeting
The COH Civil Defense Administration and the Hawaiʻi Volcano Observatories will host a Mauna Loa Volcano update meeting for residents of Kona on Saturday, November 5.
The meeting will be at the Konawaena Elementary Cafeteria from 12-2 p.m.
The meeting is meant to inform residents about some of the seismic and volcanic activity happening within and around Mauna Loa and to have a discussion with the community on potential impacts related to that activity.
There is still no imminent eruption at this time.
According to the County, this meeting is strictly informational and meant to engage the community in a positive way.
