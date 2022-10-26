What you need to know, County of Hawai'i | Waipi'o Valley, Mauna Loa, Kona Aquatic Center

 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Waipi'o Valley, Mauna Loa, Kona Aquatic Center

  • Updated
  • 0

HILO, Hawai'i Island (KITV4) -- In an effort to bring viewers the headlines where they live, Good Morning Hawai'i has launched a new segment focusing on its neighbor island viewers.

Every Wednesday morning, Cyrus Johnasen, public information officer for the County of Hawai'i, joins GMH to talk everything Hawai'i Island.

County of Hawaii Public Information Officer Cyrus Johnasen joins Good Morning Hawaii to discuss everything you need to know if you live Hawaii County.
Waipi'o Valley community meeting
Mauna Loa status update and community discussion

The COH Civil Defense Administration and the Hawaiʻi Volcano Observatories will host a Mauna Loa Volcano update meeting for residents of Kaʻū.
Kona Aquatic Center

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation announces the temporary closure of the Kona Community Aquatic Center (KCAC pool) beginning Friday, Oct. 28.

