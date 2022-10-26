What you need to know, County of Hawai'i | Waipi'o Valley, Mauna Loa, Kona Aquatic Center

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
1 of 3
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation announces the temporary closure of the Kona Community Aquatic Center (KCAC pool) beginning Friday, Oct. 28.
HILO, Hawai'i Island (KITV4) -- In an effort to bring viewers the headlines where they live, Good Morning Hawai'i has launched a new segment focusing on its neighbor island viewers.
Every Wednesday morning, Cyrus Johnasen, public information officer for the County of Hawai'i, joins GMH to talk everything Hawai'i Island.
Waipi'o Valley Meeting
Wednesday, Oct. 26
5:30 - 7:00 p.m. at the Honoka'a Sports Complex
The meeting will be conducted by DPW and is specifically in regard to the latest assessment of the road that was completed by Haley and Aldrich and the County’s options on moving forward with making the road safer.
According to Johnasen, this meeting has nothing to do with the Mayor's emergency proclamation or access to the valley beyond the County roadway.
"We’re asking all residents with interest in the assessment to attend, as representatives from Hart Crowser, as well as the County’s Chief Engineer will be on-site to answer questions related to the assessment and timeline for repairs," said Johnasen.
Waipi'o Valley, Mayor's Advisory Committee
Mayor Mitch Roth has announced that he will stand up a Mayor's Advisory Committee for the Waipiʻo Valley Road Emergency Proclamation Period to facilitate communication and possible solutions relating to road safety and access to the roadway through the emergency road period.
"The advisory committee will be made up of 13 individuals representing various stakeholder groups including ocean-goers, farmers, residents, kupuna, youth, cultural experts, landowners, and County officials," said Johnasen.
The COH Civil Defense Administration and the Hawaiʻi Volcano Observatories will host a Mauna Loa Volcano update meeting for residents of Kaʻū.
The meeting is meant to inform residents about some of the seismic and volcanic activity happening within and around Mauna Loa and to have a discussion with the community on potential impacts related to that activity.
At this time, no eruption is imminent.
This meeting is strictly informational and meant to engage the community in a positive way
Thursday, Oct. 27
5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Robert Herkes Gym in Pāhala
Kona Aquatic Center Upgrades
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation announces the temporary closure of the Kona Community Aquatic Center (KCAC pool), located in Kailua Park, for a large facility upgrade project.
The project will begin with the pool’s closure on Friday, October 28, and is anticipated to last two weeks, barring unforeseen delays.
"The volunteer project includes repairs and improvements to the pool deck and will involve significant concrete work," said Johnasen. "The construction is estimated to take 10 days, followed by several days of facility clean-up activities."
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.