What you need to know about the 22nd annual Maui Film Festival

Complete Coverage of the 22nd annual Maui Film Festival
July 7, 2022:
KITV4's Malika Dudley gives us an overview of what to expect at the Maui Film Festival this year and a behind the scenes look at opening night of the festivities.
July 6, 2022:
The Maui Film Festival kicked off tonight in Kahului.
July 3, 2022:
The founder and director of the Maui Film Festival was on Good Morning Hawaii Weekends this morning to chat with KITV4's Maui correspondent, Malika Dudley. Details on this year's festivities in the video above and in the press release below.
Maui, Hawaii – Maui Film Festival announced today its 2022 honoree and film line-up for its 22nd annual event, taking place July 6th-10th, 2022 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center in Kahului. Maui Film Festival celebrates the art of storytelling with a focus on compassionate vision and transformative storytelling, with five days of films, festivities and honoree tributes.
This year, guests will enjoy a magical open-air cinema experience outside under the stars, lit by the moon and powered by the sun, live music, dance, Kahiko style hula, festival tributes and more. Each festival pass includes all films and festivities on chosen nights at the Stardust Cinema.
To purchase tickets and view the schedule for the Stardust Cinema, visit: MauiFilmFestival.com.
For film lovers who wish to stay at home, 80 short and feature films are available to stream through the Maui Film Festival Speed-of-Light Virtual Cinema taking place July 6th – 31st, 2022. This year’s Virtual Cinema showcases a colorful array of feature films highlighting politically, culturally and socially relevant topics from diverse storytellers from around the world. Passes are available now for a limited time at: MauiFilmFestival.com/2022VirtualCinema.
“We’re thrilled to continue Maui Film Festival’s mission of celebrating exceptional cinematic vision in the service of compassionate and transformative storytelling all under the stars, moon and sun,” said Barry Rivers, Founder & Director, Maui Film Festival. “Each of this year’s filmmakers and honorees brings a unique perspective and dedication to their craft. Their performances and storytelling explore a variety of topics that champion a multitude of experiences,” Rivers added.
Honorees:
Christina Ricci, who can currently be seen starring in Showtime's hit series, Yellowjackets, will be honored with the Nova Award which recognizes an actress whose original and seamless performances consistently infuse each character they embody with unique insight, humanity and wisdom.
In film, Ricci has worked with many prolific filmmakers such as Tim Burton (The Addams Family), Lana Wachowski (Speed Racer and The Matrix Resurrections) and Patty Jenkins (Monster), has received great acclaim in her various roles including Ang Lee's The Ice Storm and Don Roos’ The Opposite of Sex, the latter of which she won a Best Actress Award at the Seattle Film Festival for her portrayal. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award, an American Comedy Award, and an Independent Spirit Award for Best Actress for her work in the film. Additional film credits include Bel Ami, New York I Love You,
Penelope, Black Snake Moan, Cursed, Anything Else, The Man Who Cried, Buffalo ’66, Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas and Sleepy Hollow.
In television, Ricci was also nominated for an Emmy Award in 2006 in the category of “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series” for her performance in Grey’s Anatomy. Moreover, she has also been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2016 in the category of “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie” for her performance in The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.
Off screen, Ricci serves as the National Spokesperson for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) and is a member of the organization's National Leadership Council.
Lana Condor, star of the blockbuster franchise To All The Boys I've Loved Before, To All The Boys: Always & Forever and To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, will receive the Stella Award which recognizes an actress for advancing the status of women throughout the film industry by breathing life into characters that empower, enlighten and entertain.
Condor’s additional film credits include Moonshot with Zach Braff and Cole Sprouse, Alita: Battle Angel opposite Rosa Salazar and Mahershala Ali, Patriot’s Day alongside Mark Wahlberg and X-Men: Apocalypse. She will next be seen starring opposite John Cena and Will Forte in Warner Bros. Pictures’ Coyote vs Acme releasing in July 2023.
Condor uses her platform to generate awareness for causes near to her heart, including The Asia Foundation where she established a scholarship to send underprivileged girls and women to school in Vietnam. She recently traveled back to Vietnam alongside Michelle Obama and Julia Roberts with the Girls Opportunity Alliance, through The Obama Foundation, to share stories about people there who are supporting girls’ education.
Jayme Lawson, the breakout star of Warner Bros. and DC Films’ The Batman and Showtime’s anthology series The First Lady, will receive the Rising Star Award which honors an artist for abundant creativity to support honest and life-changing art. Previous Maui Film Festival Rising Star recipients include Brie Larson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jessica Biel and Garrett Hedlund.
Lawson will next co-star in TriStar Pictures’ The Woman King opposite Viola Davis and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. She will also be seen in MGM’s Till for director Chinonye Chukwu and producer Barbara Broccoli. Both films are set to release in September.
Lawson’s feature film debut, Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor, premiered in the US Dramatic Competition at Sundance in 2020 and was picked up for release by IFC Films. Lawson was featured as one of LA Times’ and Variety’s breakouts of the festival, cited for her “inhabited, flawless performance.” Variety also named her one of their 2020 10 Actors to Watch.
Lawson graduated in 2019 with a BFA from Juilliard, and was that year's recipient of the Laura Pels Prize, Juilliard’s top acting award.
Award-winning documentary filmmaker Stacy Peralta will receive the Rainmaker Award which recognizes a film artist for having the magical ability to impact the dynamics of every project they touch both on and off the screen.
Peralta is best known as a member of Z-Boys, founder of skateboarding company Powell-Peralta and his award-winning documentary Dogtown and Z-Boys. His latest film, The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez is premiering at Maui Film Festival.
Patagonia Surf Ambassador Gerry Lopez will receive the Visionary Award which recognizes a film artist for their long-standing commitment to inspire and nurture the endlessly evolving tapestry of global cultures into an ever more compassionate and life-affirming planetary community.
Films:
This year’s festival will include 13 feature film premieres. View the complete film slate at https://www.mauifilmfestival.com/2022stardustcinema
About Maui Film Festival:
Barry Rivers founded the Maui Film Festival in 2000 as a festival committed to the celebration and exploration of cinema at the intersection of smart and heart. The Festival's mission has always been to share exceptional cinematic vision in the service of compassionate and transformative storytelling with a diverse audience who call Maui both their home and their home away from home.
Since its inception, the Maui Film Festival has screened more than 1,500 narrative and documentary feature length and short films from around the world to a diverse audience of industry luminaries, filmmakers, cineastes and movie lovers of all ages. Over the last 20 years the festival has been fortunate to honor such talents as Elizabeth Banks, Connie Britton, Pierce Brosnan, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Claire Danes, Laura Dern, Zooey Deschanel, Viola Davis, Adam Driver, Clint Eastwood, Scott Eastwood, Zac Efron, Colin Farrell, Andrew Garfield, Karen Gillian, Jake Gyllenhaal, Woody Harrelson, Garrett Hedlund, Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, James Marsden, Mike Myers, Lupita Nyong’o, Freida Pinto, Emma Roberts, Owen Wilson, Olivia Wilde, Evan Rachel Wood, among many others. Learn more at mauifilmfestival.com.