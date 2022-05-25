"What would I do if that happened at my school?" | Hawaii reacts to Texas school shooting

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- What should I do if this were to happen at my school? That is the question some local teachers are asking themselves following reports of mass shootings across the country.
The most recent and the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history happened Tuesday, May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old opened fire on a fourth grade class at Ross Elementary School.
"Now instead of pencils and papers, we now need to have protection against gun violence in our schools. If that doesn't say we need to take action now," said Corey Rosenlee.
Rosenlee is a social studies teacher at Campbell High School. He's also the former president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association. When asked what his initial reaction was upon hearing about this most recent shooting, Rosenlee said he thought about his own daughter.
"The absolute horror to be a parent and drop your child off at school and to see that kind of tragedy happen."
Rosenlee highlighted the reality of being a teacher today with a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 25.
The Kaua'i Police Department announcing on Wednesday, May 25 that it will increase the police presence and patrols:
The shooter in Uvalde as well as the shooter in the supermarket incident in Buffalo, New York on May 14, 2022, posted on social media about their plans.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, "if you see something, say something. That is the main way we can work to prevent possible incidents."
HPD gave media a condensed look at 'Active Attack Event Training' it does that typically takes up to 2-3 hours.
Lt. Neil Han says that HPD currently does not give its presentation to students or in schools, but does offer it for the City, businesses, and other private entities.
"A lot of people think that it's never going to happen to me, never going to happen in Hawai'i," said Han. "We tell civilians don't deny it. If you think it is what it is, if you think it is shots being fired, people are dying, don't argue with it, act quickly."
Avoid, deny, defend.
Run, hide, fight.
Two different terminologies commonly used to describe what to do if you find yourself in an active attack situation.
Although Hawai'i has the lowest rates of gun violence in the country, Lt. Han says emergency personnel are prepared.
According to Han, for the last four years HPD has been cross training with EMS, Fire personnel, and other law enforcement agencies in the country to ensure they have an integrated and coordinated response to active shooter incidents.
HPD says anyone interested in its 'Active Attack Event' Training, to contact them.