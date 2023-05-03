 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores through Thursday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

&&

What will change for Hawaii as COVID-19 pandemic ends?

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID testing

COVID emergency declarations have come to an end, after action by President Joe Biden in April, and soon the nation's public health emergency will end as well. Masks in Hawaii are now longer required in public spaces, but many people still wear them -- even outdoors. But for others, the end of the pandemic is long overdue.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- COVID-19 emergency declarations have come to an end, after action by President Joe Biden last month, and soon the nation's public health emergency will end next week.

The end of those emergencies will reduce some COVID-19 monitoring and federal funds for Hawaii health programs, but even an official announcement -- isn't changing some people's view of COVID, or the protections they take against it.

