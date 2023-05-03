What will change for Hawaii as COVID-19 pandemic ends?

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores through Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- COVID-19 emergency declarations have come to an end, after action by President Joe Biden last month, and soon the nation's public health emergency will end next week.
The end of those emergencies will reduce some COVID-19 monitoring and federal funds for Hawaii health programs, but even an official announcement -- isn't changing some people's view of COVID, or the protections they take against it.
Mask are no longer required in public places, but many people still wear them - even outdoors.
"I am going to wear a mask regardless. I don't care what the President proclaimed. Me and my family are going to mask. My wife masks and my kids double mask and they go to public school," said Kapolei resident Kyle Harris.
But for others, the end of the pandemic is long overdue.
"I don't worry about COVID at all. That is because I haven't seen any craziness with my own eyes, like hospitals being overwhelmed," said Honolulu resident Don Moriarty.
"They want to get on with their lives, I get it. I want to take my mask off and just throw it away. But when you hear people get it and don't do well, they end up in the hospital and there are still people dying," stated Harris.
On average over the past week, one person in Hawaii has died each day from COVID. Just a few of the nearly 2,000 Hawaii residents who died form COVID over the past three years.
Even after this national emergency ends, some people may have lingering symptoms of COVID - what is known as long COVID.
"Approximately 10-30% of people will have symptoms of long COVID, like brain fog, fatigue, chronic cough, or shortness of breath," said Dr. Gehan Devendra, a pulmonary and critical care physician with Queen's Medical Center.
Doctors don't know why some people get long COVID and others don't.
They also don't know how long those symptoms will last.
"I've had some patients with long COVID for months and get better, but others have long COVID symptoms for years," added Dr. Devendra.
Researchers have found who is more likely to get long COVID though.
"We know if you are hospitalized you are at higher risk of getting long COVID than if you are not hospitalized," said Dr. Devendra.
Even if you have recovered from COVID-19 symptoms, you could still be at risk for developing long COVID later.
"I've had patients say 'I am so tired and had COVID a year ago'. Now they are coming into see me, because sometimes it takes a while to get through their system," added Dr. Devendra.
There are a number of studies underway to unravel the mysteries of long COVID, in the meantime you are urged to see your primary doctor if you have any lingering symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.