What’s going on this Valentine’s Day (and weekend) on Oahu

A couple buy flowers to celebrate Valentine's Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. A Pakistani judge has banned Valentine's Day celebrations in the country's capital, saying they are against Islamic teachings. A court official says the judge ruled on a petition seeking to ban public celebrations. Islamist and rightwing parties in Pakistan view Valentine's Day as vulgar Western import. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)
Il Lupino Trattoria & Wine Bar is celebrating “La Dolce Vita” (the sweet life), and is offering a special four-course experience on Valentine’s Day from 4-10 p.m. Reservations are recommended, call 808-922-3323.
Star of Honolulu Valentine's Day Sunset Dinner Cruise is the perfect setting for a romantic dinner. To book this unique experience call 808-983-7730.
Honolulu Beerworks V-Day 4Play Beer & Chocolate tasting Feb. 12-13, is the perfect event for all beer and chocolate lovers. No reservations are needed. @HonoluluBeer
Wild at Heart Safari | Enjoy a unique experience with those close to you. Following a guided tour of animal courtship, guests will be treated to a light fare and mocktails, while they enjoy trivia games and prize drawings. This event is only for guests ages 18 and above. Click here for more information. The event is scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.