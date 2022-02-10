 Skip to main content

What’s going on this Valentine’s Day (and weekend) on Oahu

  • Updated
  • 0
Valentine's Day

A couple buy flowers to celebrate Valentine's Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. A Pakistani judge has banned Valentine's Day celebrations in the country's capital, saying they are against Islamic teachings. A court official says the judge ruled on a petition seeking to ban public celebrations. Islamist and rightwing parties in Pakistan view Valentine's Day as vulgar Western import. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)

 B.K. Bangash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Valentine's Day is only a couple of days away, and if you're unsure of how to celebrate with your special someone, KITV has you covered.

Check out some of the events happening around Oahu. And if you have an event suggestion, email it to digital@kitv.com with the subject line "Valentine's Events."

Park West Gallery Hawaii’s Wine & Chocolate Tasting is the perfect activity to enjoy a night at the museum as they show you how to pair fine art with fine wines and chocolates. 

The event takes places on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Spaces are limited.

waikikibeach@parkwestgallery.com.

Park West Gallery

The Waikiki Aquarium is offering a fin-tastic weekend with gifts and activities with their "Paint For Your Soul" event on Saturday. Feb. 12, at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets visit www.waikikiaquarium.org.

The Waikiki Aquarium

Il Lupino Trattoria & Wine Bar is celebrating “La Dolce Vita” (the sweet life), and is offering a special four-course experience on Valentine’s Day from 4-10 p.m. Reservations are recommended, call 808-922-3323.

Il Lupino Trattoria & Wine Bar

Star of Honolulu Valentine's Day Sunset Dinner Cruise is the perfect setting for a romantic dinner. To book this unique experience call 808-983-7730. 

Star of Honolulu Valentine's Day Sunset Dinner Cruise

Honolulu Beerworks V-Day 4Play Beer & Chocolate tasting Feb. 12-13, is the perfect event for all beer and chocolate lovers. No reservations are needed. @HonoluluBeer

@Honolulubeer

Wild at Heart Safari | Enjoy a unique experience with those close to you. Following a guided tour of animal courtship, guests will be treated to a light fare and mocktails, while they enjoy trivia games and prize drawings. This event is only for guests ages 18 and above. Click here for more information. The event is scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wild At Heart - Honolulu Zoo

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com