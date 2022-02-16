What is needed to cut down on corruption in Hawaii?

Ethics have become a focal point this legislative session, following guilty pleas by former lawmakers over a corruption case.
Wednesday morning, Hawaii legislators advanced a pair of bills dealing with ethics While every year, thousands of state workers go through ethics training to learn what they can and can't do on the job.
Some say that is still not enough to cut down on corruption.
Hawaii is the Aloha state.
Many people like to share that aloha, with a greeting, a lei or even a gift when visiting.
"There is a culture of gifts and wanting to accept gifts, at the capitol and among government employees," said Sandy Ma, President of Common Cause Hawaii.
Some lawmakers want to be able to accept a goodwill gift from a visiting dignitary, that would allowed by bills currently advancing through the State Capitol. Other bills would require even small value donations to be recorded.
Those measures would monitor who is giving and getting, but they would not change the gift culture at the Capitol.
"There is this culture, it is acceptable to have these gifts. Not even acceptable, but expected. It is doing business to give and accept gifts, and we have to change that mindset," added Ma.
According to Ma, the problem isn't just government employees getting gifts, it is also when they expect to get them.
"When you see everyone else taking a little here, a little there, you start to think it is okay if I start to do it too," stated Ma.
Every year, there are accusations against government workers taking advantage of their position, not just lawmakers.
In 2021, a Hawaii Youth Correctional Center Superintendent was fined by the State Ethics Commission for using the center's equipment for his private cattle ranch business
In 2019, former OHA trustee Rowena Akana was accused of violating dozens of ethics code violations, including the gift law and gift reporting law.
While the latest ethic law violators, former lawmakers Ty Cullen and Kalani English were accused of more blatant corruption: taking bribes.
"Ethics laws are necessary, but they are not sufficient. If people are going to be corrupt, they are going to find a way to do it. That is what we are seeing happen all the time," said Grassroot Insitute of Hawaii President Keli'i Akina.
The current crop of bills won't completely cut down on corruption, some feel it will take more than just legislative measures, but also a change to mindsets both in and out of the State capitol.
"The bottom line is people have to be willing to report what they see and stand up for what is right. Until that takes place, no matter how good the laws are -- we will continue to have corruption," added Akina.
If you have questions about what is right or wrong or want to report a violation you have seen, you can reach the State Ethics Commission