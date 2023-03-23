What is it costing you to sit in traffic?

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you've driven around downtown Honolulu this week, you may have noticed extra congestion during the day. Part of the problem is Hawaiian Electric (HECO) has crews working on a multi-day project on Beretania Street, requiring some lane closures.
This had us wondering, how much is this time sitting in traffic costing us? A traffic policy analyst KITV4 talked to cited Texas A&M's 2021 Urban Mobility Report which found Honolulu to have the worst traffic for a medium-sized city.
Todd Litman works at the Victoria Transport Policy Institute.
"Somebody who commutes by car spends five to 15 minutes a day in traffic congestion. That represents 30-40% of the population that drives to work every day," Litman said.
Litman cited the most recent report saying Honolulu drivers lost about 24 hours a year in traffic, equating to almost $560. That was for 2019 - the most recent year worth comparing to 2023 road conditions. Each Hawaii driver wasted about 30 extra gallons of gas.
Litman says drivers can choose to change this.
"Motorists have chosen traffic congestion when they choose not to raise taxes, not to impose road tolls, choose to drive [and] not use other forms of transportation, and a choose a house more than one or two miles away. They're actually choosing traffic congestion," Litman said.
Litman suggested drivers really think about what they can change, and also, have city leaders make public transportation more attractive, "to spend a lot of money building better public transit so a bunch of people currently driving would wake up in the morning and say, 'I'd rather take the bus! It's such a nice experience!'"