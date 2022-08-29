 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What is covered under Hawaii's workers' compensation law?

  • Updated
  • 0
Back injury

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Do you know what is covered, if you are hurt on the job? We took a look at Hawaii's workers' compensation law.

In the last year the state issued workers comp data, there were more than 20,000 workers' comp cases reported. Twice that amount were processed because of additional older claims.

Insurance Average Cost by Body Part 2019

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK