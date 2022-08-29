What is covered under Hawaii's workers' compensation law?

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Do you know what is covered, if you are hurt on the job? We took a look at Hawaii's workers' compensation law.
In the last year the state issued workers comp data, there were more than 20,000 workers' comp cases reported. Twice that amount were processed because of additional older claims.
All of those cases added up to more than $382,454,127 in workers' compensation costs.
When you think of who needs workers' compensation, you may imagine a construction worker getting injured lifting heavy materials on the job. That is just one of nearly 20 industries that have workers' comp claims, ranging from retail to accommodation and food service along with public administration - which has the highest number of claims.
According to state statistics, back injuries, especially sprains and strains, are the most common injury making up nearly 1/4 of the new claims.
Once someone is injured on the job, What is covered by workers' comp? All medical treatment, including surgical and hospital services and supplies. An injured employee can also choose the treating physician.
That coverage continues until the injured employee recovers. Workers are also entitled to 66.6% of lost wages while they are out of work.
But there is a cap: the average weekly wage of the entire covered workforce. For 2019, that meant the maximum an injured worker would receive was $899 a week.
There are also permanent disability benefits if an employee can't return to work, is disfigured or killed.
Vocational training can also be paid for by the plan, if an employee can work again but not at a prior job and has to be trained with new skills.
If workers are hurt on the job, under Hawaii's workers comp law, employees can't sue their employers.
But workers are able to sue someone else who hurts them while working.
For example, a road construction worker injured by a driver while paving a road can't sue his company, but could sue the driver of the car that hit him.