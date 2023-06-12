What caused Diamond Head State Monument to close Sunday?

Vandals temporarily shut down one of Oahu's popular attractions this weekend.
The water is flowing again at Diamond Head State Monument, which is important to the crowds who come each day to hike to the top.
Vandals temporarily shut down one of Oahu's popular attractions this weekend.
The water is flowing again at Diamond Head State Monument, which is important to the crowds who come each day to hike to the top.
For the Pham family, visiting from Australia, a hike up Diamond Head was a must do activity while they were here.
"It was the one thing we really wanted to do, coming here today," said Linda Pham.
"I liked the experiences, all the beautiful flowers, nature and photos we took," said her 10 year old daughter Chelsea.
"The view made it worth it. Going up was hot and tiring, but the view was amazing," added Linda.
On these hot summer days, water can be a life saving amenity at the park.
"I am glad there is the water refill station, because I drank most of my water before we even started," stated Dreama DePaiva, who is visiting from New York.
Sunday, the park quickly ran out of water after opening, forcing it to close and turn away hundreds of hikers with reservations.
According to the park ranger, a main water line on the outside slope of Diamond Head is critical for flushing toilets, washing hands and providing drinking water for the park. But that had been tampered with.
Division of State Parks personnel believe homeless residents may have vandalized it after DSP removed hoses those residents use to tap into water for their encampments.
Richard Paleka has lived on the slopes of Diamond Head in those encampments for the past 18 years. In addition to fishing, he also helps take care of the area.
"I help them clean up the place across the street, I cut grass, and cut trees," stated Paleka.
He adds all of the homeless residents are periodically swept from the slopes every few months. He was discouraged to hear about the vandalism by homeless residents, and had a message for those disrupting the water, "That is going to mean more sweeps, and fall back on all of us. What you doing? Don't do that. You are going to get us in trouble, and we already get enough problems."
Hikers, who had reservations and were turned away Sunday, have to go to the Dept. of Land and Natural Resources website for a refund. They weren't allowed to simply come back the next day to hike.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Meteorologist and Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.