Wet weather triggers Flood Watch through the weekend

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A cold front is expected to stall near Maui and the Big
Island late today, bringing the potential for an extended
period of heavy rainfall while a slow-moving kona low forms
west of Kauai on Saturday. As the low develops, moisture
associated with the front will spread back toward the west,
bringing the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands, with
this threat likely persisting well into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher gusts,
and seas 11 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...through 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- FLOOD WATCH through Monday afternoon from Ni'ihau to Maui County.
Friday expect it to be mostly cloudy & windy. Showers likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon for Maui with locally heavy rainfall possible. Thunderstorms for the Big Island is possible as well. Highs 77 to 82. North winds 15 to 30 mph.
Tonight, expect Mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions. Scattered showers. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Unsettled weather will persist through the weekend and likely through the first half of next week. A cold front will be moving into Maui County in the coming hours, and on to the Big Island this afternoon, where it is slated to stall tonight and Saturday.
A low pressure system will form just to the northwest of Kauai on Saturday and Saturday night, causing the winds to turn southerly on Sunday and persist into early next week.
Aided by a nearly stationary upper level trough, unsettled conditions are likely through Wednesday across most if not all of the main Hawaiian Islands.
A building north- northwest swell, are expected today. This swell will shift to the north and continue to build through the weekend which will likely generate surf heights close to 30 feet along north facing shores Saturday and Sunday, requiring a High Surf Warning.