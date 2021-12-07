Wet weather for O'ahu, Flood Warning in effect

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR OAHU AND
KAUAI COUNTY...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding
and affect areas that do not usually flood. Low spots in roads
will become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris in
streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in
dangerous flooding. Numerous landslides are expected in areas with
steep terrain. Additional heavy rainfall on Oahu could cause
severe flooding impacts, as six to ten inches of rain has fallen
over the entire island since Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rainfall will continue across Oahu and Kauai
County as a kona low pulls deep tropical moisture over the
western end of the island chain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
Rough, short period chop along many shores coinciding with
astronomical high tides will increase the potential for nuisance
flooding of low lying areas and local area roadways this morning.
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Low lying coastal areas of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai,
Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.
* WHEN...During pre dawn hours.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 15 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV) -- Cloudy with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms for Kaua'i and O'ahu with some gusts. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Maui County and the Big Island - Partly sunny with scattered showers. A few showers may be heavy in the morning. Highs 79 to
84. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph...Except variable winds to 25 mph in showers and thunderstorms.
Tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms for Kaua'i. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Scattered windward showers for the rest of the state. Lows 69 To 74. East to southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
A kona low northwest of the islands will bring the threat of heavy rain and locally gusty winds to Kauai County and Oahu today, with the low expected to drift away from the area on Wednesday. A drier airmass moving in from the east has begun to reach the Big Island and Maui County, where the threat of significant flooding has diminished. A breezy and drier trade wind weather pattern will spread over all islands by Thursday, continuing into the weekend.
The fading north swell will keep north and some west facing shores elevated through the day. The arrival of a couple of small, medium period north northwest swells will maintain very small north and west facing shore surf into the weekend. A small south wind wave swell recently generated by the passage of south-to-north moving rain bands will taper off to the west today. Above seasonal south facing shore surf will mainly impact the Oahu and Kauai southern coastlines today before falling back to winter norms for the rest of the week. East facing shore surf will maintain a rough chop the next several days. This will be the result of the diminishing north swell wrap along with a restrengthened mid week upstream trade fetch.