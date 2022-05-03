West Side Makeke coming to Waianae

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
.Several pulses of long-period south swell are expected to fill in over
the next couple of days.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet, building to 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt...up to 30 kt over
the Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through
Wednesday afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times.
WAIANAE (KITV) -- For the West Side by the West Side.
Mario Patino, a Makaha resident and business owner, was looking for a way to support West Side businesses and provide families with a fun and safe night out in the community. That is how he came up with the idea for the first ever, West Side Makeke.
"We want to give businesses the opportunity to reach a larger audience as well as network with other entrepreneurs on the west side," said Patino.
Taking place on Saturday, May 7th at Orita's Building from 3-7 p.m., the market will include both inside and outside areas with music, food, and a variety of different vendors.
WATCH full interview with Mario Patino about the event below:
There will be a total of 16 vendors selling apparel, home goods and services, handmade gifts, local snacks and treats, and showcasing local artists and other small businesses in the area.
"We had so many businesses expressing interest in this event and we just didn't have enough room for everyone," said Patino. "The hope will be to host more of these events to give these other businesses the opportunity as well."
The event is free to the community and the first couple hundred visitors will receive a free tote bag.
"We are hoping this will be the first of many events to highlight small businesses and organizations on this side of Oahu," said Patino. "We are honored to be a part of this community and want to help create more ways to boost businesses and community involvement on this side."
Patino has been highlighting all the businesses that will be attending the event on his company's Instagram, @patinodesigns.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.