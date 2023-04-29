HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) West Oahu’s official music festival is returning to Ka Makana Ali’i on Saturday, April 29,2023.
Co-owner of Moani Island Bistro and Bar, Anna Keolanui, was on Good Morning Hawaii to talk about the West Fest.
Moani Island Bistro & Bar an organizer of West Fest 2023, says the festival is going to be an unforgettable evening featuring food, music and fun for the whole family with a well-known lineup of entertainment Moani Island Bistro & Bar will bring their beverages for purchase along with local food vendors in the parking lot.
Moani Island Bistro & Bar opened at Ka Makana Ali’i in June 2019 and was a dream for brothers Micah G and Caleb Keolanui. Inspired by their backyard family parties, Moani serves local comfort food, live music and an inviting family feel. Growing up in a large, close-knit and musically driven family, the brothers got their start in the local music industry in 2002 and continue to stay connected to the local music scene. They’ve since opened a second restaurant in Waikiki and are now bringing the Moani experience to a bigger stage so all of West O’ahu can experience the great live music without having to drive to town.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.