West Maui Improvement Foundation Raises Money For Much Needed Olowalu Fire Station

...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A historic south swell out of the 170- to 190-degree direction
will produce dangerous breaking waves along south facing shores
today into Monday. A combination of large surf and regular
predicted water levels could lead to flooding of beaches that
typically remain dry, especially at and around the peak daily
tide.
...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 18 to 24 feet today, subsiding to 15 to 20 ft Monday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels
causing challenging boat handling.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach run-up, flooding of
beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable
low-lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell,
especially near times of high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A historic, large, long-period south swell affecting the area
is expected to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances,
and the potential for significant harbor surges during the next
couple of days. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port, and when
mooring or launching vessels through Monday.
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The West Maui Improvement Foundation President, Joseph D. Pluta was on Good Morning Hawaii talking about the non-profit's efforts to raise money for a much needed Fire Station in Olowalu.
The Foundation in 1992, raised private funds of $6-million-dollars to build the Fire and Ambulance Station in Napili, which has saved many lives since its inception. Now, the West Maui Improvement Board board agreed to raise funds to build a Fire Station in Olowalu.
The non-profit has already gotten a land donation for the Fire Station. Once it is built, the foundation will gift the Olowalu Station to Maui County which will operate the facility.
Joseph Pluta, President of the West Maui Improvement Associatoin says, "For the past 15 years, we have discussed the need to address the ongoing notorious fires in Olowalu which have destroyed homes and endangered lives isolating our West Maui Community from the life- saving access to the Emergency Room at Maui Memorial Health Center Hospital in Wailuku. The economic consequences of road closures have been measured in dollars at over $1M per hour and after 4 hours, it’s exponentially magnified by over 400% due to cancelled flights, hotel rooms, rental cars, and the myriad of trickle-down associated impacts. Isolation is potentially deadly., If one life is lost, how much is that worth? It has been established that the need for another fire station is greatest at Olowalu."
Ongoing advocacy for another fire station in Olowalu via a public-private partnership has led to a historic meeting on June 1st with the Mayor, his Planning Director and Deputy Planning Director, Budget Chief, Deputy Fire Chief, and Landowner Olowalu Homes Inc. with the West Maui Improvement Foundation Inc.
Joseph Pluta, President of the West Maui Improvement Associatoin says, "Time is of the essence, and the foundation is launching the fundraiser to achieve the goals of improving the health and safety for our West Maui Community. This is a Win-Win for everyone. We have already done the impossible before. It’s time again. Hana Hou!"
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.