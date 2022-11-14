 Skip to main content
West Maui fire 80% contained after spreading over 2,000 acres

Lahaina Brush Fire
Courtesy: BKR Vlogs

LAHAINA, Maui (KITV4) -- The Maui Fire Department is reporting progress on the Lahaina area fire that broke out on Tuesday, November 8. 

As of Monday afternoon, November 14, the Kauaula Fire is now considered 80% contained. Fire crews are continuing to monitor the area.

Maui fire crews are still working to douse a large brush fire that threatened residents in the Lahaina area on Tuesday. At last update, officials estimated the brush fire had burned about 1,200 acres. It was about 40% contained.

