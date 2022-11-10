 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Maui brush fire grows to over 2,000 acres; 40% contained

  • Updated
  • 0
Lahaina Brush Fire
Courtesy: BKR Vlogs

LAHAINA, Maui (KITV4) -- Maui firefighters are continuing to fight the West Maui brush fire that has now grown to 2,100 acres. 

As of Thursday, November 10,2022, around 4:30 p.m., there is no threat to homes or other buildings. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred