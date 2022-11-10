West Maui brush fire grows to over 2,000 acres; 40% contained

LAHAINA, Maui (KITV4) -- Maui firefighters are continuing to fight the West Maui brush fire that has now grown to 2,100 acres.
As of Thursday, November 10,2022, around 4:30 p.m., there is no threat to homes or other buildings.
The fire has burned brush in mauka areas between Kahoma and Launiupoko, and is 40% contained.
As of Thursday afternoon, no mandatory evacuations have been made, according to the Maui Emergency Management Agency. However residents should stay alert.
The brush fire was originally reported at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Kauaula Valley.
“Mahalo to our firefighters and community partners, including State of Hawaii Forestry personnel, Goodfellow Bros. and West Maui Land Co.,” he said Mayor Victorino.
