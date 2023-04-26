 Skip to main content
Wendy's will start selling canned chili in grocery stores

Wendy's chili will soon be sold at grocery stores.

 Conagra Brands, Inc.

Wendy's famous chili is typically sold hot at its restaurants. Soon, Wendy's will sell its chili in canned form at grocery stores.

The fast food chain is partnering with Conagra to bring Wendy's "beloved chili into homes across the country" in canned-form for $4.49 when it hits shelves this spring.

