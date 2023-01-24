Wendy's Kailua Building New Wall Along Ulu'Opihi Loop

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt around Kauai. Elsewhere 10 to
20 kt. Seas 9 to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAILUA, HI (KITV4) Kailua residents have been complaining about the noise from Wendy's -- and the restaurant is taking action. The fast food restaurant is going to build a wall separating the restaurant from the neighborhood.
Cotti Foods along with Mayor Rick Blangiardi plus other City and Neighorhood Officials announced that plans for a new wall along the Ulu‘ōpihi Loop border of the Kailua Wendy’s have been finalized.
The Kailua Wendy’s is located at 1143 Kailua Road and opened on June 12, 2021. As neighbors were concerned that Wendy’s customers would park on the street, an original wall on the property was removed and the footprint of the building was made smaller to increase the number of parking spaces available onsite. In addition, a botanical wall was planted and temporary fencing was added along the back of the property.
A press conference and groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday, January 24th, with Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Managing Director Michael Formby, Council Vice Chair Esther Kia‘āina, Cotti Foods/Wendy’srepresentatives, plus neighbors from Ulu‘ōpihi Loop. Kahu Kordell Kekoa presided over the blessing.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi , City of Honolulu, "I never thought it would take so long to build a wall but we did it. But tomorrow construction of the wall will begin. My appreciation to the community, thank you for your patience. “
Frank Appel, a long time Kailua Neighbor, "We were Concerned about foot traffic people parking here. Noise, plus dumpsters being dumped. Lots of things and we raised those issues through the neighborhood board. Got a resolution that a wall should be built."
Vice Chair Esther Kiaʻāina , Honolulu City Council, "When it was flagged me and the mayor, we can’t say it’s not our kuleana. We pulled together as a community and said let’s get it done."
Ryan Zacche , Cotti Foods, " With the Mayor's Office, and Esther plus the persistence that we all work together. Get the wall approved and built. We're looking forward to living long term in this community. "
Construction of the wall begins on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.