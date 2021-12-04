Weekend holiday events happening across the islands.

Offers go here

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains
possible.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The threat of heavy rainfall will remain over the eastern end
of the state today, then becoming a statewide threat Sunday
through Tuesday as low pressure forms west of the state.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI AND MAUI...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND...

.A large north-northwest swell will quickly ramp up today, then
shift more out of the north. As the swell becomes more northerly
tonight and Sunday, high surf will also affect north facing shores
of the Big Island.

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Surf heights building to 25 to 35 feet today.

* WHERE...Along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu,
Molokai, and Maui.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering
the water could face significant injury or death.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Winds becoming southwest 15 to 30 kt, with higher gusts,
by late tonight. Strongest winds Kauai and Oahu waters. Seas 10
to 18 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weekend holiday events happening across the islands.

  • Updated
  • 0
restaurant graphics
FILE

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The weekend is finally here and there's plenty of events happening to get you in the holiday spirit.

Below are the holiday events happening across the islands. 

Honolulu Christmas Lights Display:

It's Christmas in Hawaii and the 37th annual Honolulu Tree Lighting Ceremony is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit!

The ceremony is back in person this year, and so is the entertainment! The ceremony's theme this year is, "Olakino Maika`i: or good health.

Along with a tree lighting ceremony, decorations and displays will be up throughout the month of December at Honolulu Hale and the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center.

The tree-lighting ceremony is not open to the public, but the city lights display will be open to visitors beginning Sunday, December 5th.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to go inside the Hale.

The city will also limit the number of people allowed inside at one time.

No reservations are necessary, but be prepared for wait times.

Buddy the Elf: The Musical at Diamond Head Theatre:

The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear, and that's exactly what Buddy the Elf will be up to at Diamond Head Theatre throughout the month of December!

Buddy the Elf: The Musical debuted on Friday, December 3. The show runs Thursday through Sunday every week until December 23.

If you want to check out the show, you can buy your tickets here: https://diamondheadtheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/#/

Tip a Cop Fundraiser:

The Special Olympics of Hawaii is kicking off its annual "Tip a Cop" fundraiser this weekend. Volunteer off-duty law enforcement are greeting customers and assisting servers at local restaurants to collect donations for Special Olympics Hawaii athletes. You can grab a bite to eat with your `ohana and support the Special Olympics by visiting any of the restaurants listed.

