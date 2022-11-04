Weekend Happenings | November 4-6, 2022

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Every week Good Morning Hawai'i rounds up family friendly events happening across the islands.
The new segment airs Friday & Saturday mornings in the 6 and 7 a.m. hours of Good Morning Hawai'i.
Here is a look at events happening Nov. 4-6:
Hosting two Hawai'i International Film Festival screenings this yea is the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum.
The screenings on the museum's great lawn include “The Wind & The Reckoning” and “The Story of Everything.”
"The Wind & The Reckoning"
"The Story of Everything"
Admission starts at $14.95 for an adult kama'aina.
The 2022 Kona Coffee Cultural Festival takes center-stage, beginning Friday, November 4.
For ten full days, the Festival hosts live musical entertainment, artisans and crafters, farm tours, games and activities for the whole family, great food, a cup full of coffee events, and much more.
On Friday, Nov. 4 the festival starts at 2 p.m. at the Hale Halawai in Historic Kailua Village.
Then as the sun starts to set, the Lantern Parade begins to light up. Festival goers make their way to the best seats along the Alii Drive parade route. Some of the best seats are along the seawall. With its glowing procession of light, music and color, the Festival's Lantern Parade culminates with an evening of song and dance back at Hale Halawai.
On Saturday, Nov. 5 the Holualoa Village Coffee and Art Stroll runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Historic Holualoa Village rolls out the welcome mat, with art galleries and shops that have made their home here in this quaint village with its roots in coffee.
On Sunday, Nov. 6 there are a few events to take part in:
Kona coffee farms are in full harvest production during the Festival. Don’t miss a chance to tour a Kona coffee farm.
Greenwell Farms and UCC Hawaii Kona Coffee Estate give an insider’s look at growing this world-famous crop.
Scholarship competitions heat up on Opening Weekend. The coveted UCC Hawaii Miss Kona Coffee Scholarship Competition gets underway Saturday, 11/5 with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. This is a ticketed event and can be purchased at apachawaii.org.
On Sunday, November 6, the Little Miss Kona Coffee Scholarship Competition features Hawaii Island young ladies ages 4 through 17 years of age. Tickets can be purchased from apachawaii.org.
The festival runs through November 13, 2022.
Tickets are on sale now for the 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, happening Friday & Saturday, Nov. 4-5.
Considered Maui County’s largest products show, this event is dedicated to growing the islands’ small businesses.
This year’s festival features over 140 Made in Maui County vendors offering hundreds of locally made products. The festival is happening in-person at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, as well as online.
Presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce, this event was created to provide opportunities for participating vendors to meet with prospective retailers and wholesalers while connecting with new customers around the world.
Join the discussion on social media using #MIMCF2022.
For further event information and details, please email office@mauichamber.com or call 808-244-0081.
Weekend Morning Anchor
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.
