Wednesday Weather: Voggy start, massive surf, trade winds

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet. North winds 15 to 20 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell building down the island could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in
exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor
entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV) - Breezy northeast trade winds will help in dissipating voggy conditions. Expect mostly sunny skies with some clouds and showers primarily over windward and mauka sections. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated showers mainly windward and mauka. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
A weakening cold front will push through the state today, bringing a brief increase in clouds and showers, mainly over windward and mauka areas. Breezy northeast trade winds behind the front will help clear the haze across the state. Otherwise, stable conditions and light winds will return by Thursday with limited rainfall through rest of the week.
High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores of Kauai County, O'ahu and Moloka'i and north-facing shores of Maui and Hawai'i Island
High Surf Advisory for west-facing shores of Maui and Lana'i and Hawai'i Island
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will exceed warning levels today as the largest swell of the season builds down the island chain. The swell will begin out of the northwest (320-330 degrees), then shift out of the north northwest (340 degrees) through the day Thursday. As this northerly swell eases into the weekend, a new northwest swell begin to build, potentially nearing warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores by late Sunday. Surf along south facing shores will remain at seasonal levels through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small, except for areas exposed to northerly swells.