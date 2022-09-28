Wednesday Weather: Trades persist with mostly dry conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light to moderate trade winds continue with mostly dry, mostly sunny weather. There is a slight chance of a windward shower. Highs 86 to 91. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight, Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, especially on Kaua'i. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Light to moderate trade winds will remain on the dry side of normal for most areas through Thursday, but moisture associated with a dissipating front may bring an increase in windward showers to Kauai beginning tonight. An increase in windward showers is possible for most islands Thursday night and Friday as moisture arrives from the east. Light and variable winds this weekend may bring increased afternoon showers to island interiors, with generally dry conditions at night.
A series of small to medium period north and northwest swells from Aleutian sources are expected to increase surf heights along north facing shores through Friday. Medium range guidance shows a cut off low forming far north of the state on Thursday and Friday, sending a north swell towards the islands arriving by Saturday night.
The current south swell will continue trend a bit lower today before another small background south swell fills in on Thursday with slight increasing trends expected on Friday and Saturday. A slightly larger, medium period south-southeast swell will arrive by early next week.
East facing shores will remain small over the next week, with a potential for a small north swell wrap by Sunday.