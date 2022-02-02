 Skip to main content

Wednesday Weather: Trades expected to weaken, surf on the way down

Radar
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly sunny skies with isolated showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph with widespread afternoon sea breezes.

Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers and isolated showers leeward. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 78 to 84. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph.

8 Day

Trade winds will fluctuate between light and moderate strength through the weekend as a series of fronts pass north of the state. Stronger trades will be possible early next week. Showers will continue to be focused over windward slopes, with an increase in rainfall possible this weekend.

Surf

A large west northwest swell is producing high surf warning conditions along select north and west facing shores. Surf will peak early this evening before declining below advisory level Wednesday morning. A reinforcing west northwest swell is expected Thursday night into Friday and may support near advisory- level surf. A third swell, expected Friday night into Saturday, will likely hit the advisory mark through the day Saturday, then lower on Sunday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through most of this week. An increase is expected late this week as a small northeast pulse arrives and as the trade winds strengthen over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will return to background levels with a small bump expected Thursday and another small bump expected late in weekend.

