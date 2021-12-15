Wednesday Weather: Trades ease up, drier weather expected

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots with higher gusts. Seas 9 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A drier weather pattern is expected Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions. Windward and mauka sections will see the typical scattered showers with isolated showers in leeward spots. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 68 to 73. East winds 10 to 20 mph becoming east to southeast late.
Trades will trend down and shift out of the east to southeast direction through the second half of the week, then become strong out of the east late in the weekend through early next week as high pressure builds to the north. Clouds and showers will favor the typical windward locations into the weekend. Although confidence remains low at this point, a return of a wet pattern remains possible early next week as low pressure develops to the west.
The north swell will be filling in around the islands through the day. The windward water nearshore PacIOOS buoys are moving up within the medium to long period bands thus confidence is growing that many north facing shores will experience double overhead surf in many sets today as this 6 to 7 foot medium period due north-in-direction swell peaks today. The northeast offshore buoy 51000 has been solid with 10 foot medium period swell. While quite the boost, north facing shore surf is expected to peak under High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through the day. A similar, medium period northwest swell is expected to arrive late Thursday through Friday with a slightly larger reinforcing northwest swell arriving on its heels Friday. These swells will fill in through Saturday with another moderate size northwest swell arriving early next week. These series of northwest swells may push north and west facing shore surf back up to near HSA levels this weekend and early next week. The combination of this recent north swell wrap and shorter period trade wind wave swell will maintain choppy, slightly elevated east facing shore surf through tomorrow afternoon.