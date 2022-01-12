Wednesday Weather: Trades ease, few showers, high surf

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 10 to 14
feet.
* WHERE...For winds, Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels, Maalaea Bay,
and waters near South Point. For seas, all waters exposed to
large west-northwest swells.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds will ease Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny conditions with a few morning showers. Afternoon clouds will build with scattered showers focused over interior and upslope areas.
Highs 78 to 83. Trades 10 to 15 mph becoming variable 5 to 15 mph.
The light winds will hold in place over the western islands tonight through early next week, with light to locally moderate trade winds prevailing over the eastern end of the state.
A slight increase in showers this evening. Otherwise rather dry conditions will prevail through early next week, with a few showers developing over the island interiors each afternoon, and mainly dry conditions prevailing aside from a few windward showers each night.
High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores of Kauai County, O'ahu, Moloka'i, north facing shores of Maui and west facing shores of the Big Island
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain above the seasonal averages through the second half of the week as overlapping west-northwest swells arrive and move through. The west- northwest swell that arrived Tuesday will hold today before gradually lowering tonight into Thursday. As this source slowly eases, a new west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Thursday, which could drive the surf back toward warning levels Thursday through Friday. Although a gradual downward trend is then expected over the weekend, another west-northwest swell arriving Saturday night may result in low-end, advisory-level surf for exposed north and west facing shores Sunday. Outside of some wrap into the typical areas from the west- northwest swells as they move through, small surf will continue for south and east facing shores shores.