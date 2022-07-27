Wednesday Weather: Trade winds to start, weakening later, ushering in humid conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly cloudy with morning showers for windward and mauka sections, isolated leeward showers. Highs 84 to 89. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, cloudy skies with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated leeward showers. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph.
Moderate to locally breezy trades will begin to diminish later this afternoon. Light winds are then expected to continue through early Friday. Limited showers will continue to favor windward areas into Thursday, before increasing moisture and instability enhances showers late Thursday and Friday.
A return to breezy trade winds and more stable weather is expected this weekend, as the high north of the state restrengthens.
Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until 6 pm this evening
Surf along south facing shores will lower below the summertime average today. A new long-period south swell is expected to arrive on Thursday, and build Thursday night. This swell is forecast to peak Friday, and hold into Saturday. The surf heights may approach the High Surf Advisory threshold along south facing shores during the peak of this event. This south swell will slowly lower from Sunday into early next week. Modest, choppy surf will continue along east facing shores today. Surf is expected to lower slightly along east facing shores from late tonight through Friday as the trades ease. Surf heights will gradually increase along east facing shores from later this weekend into early next week as the trades strengthen.