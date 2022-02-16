Wednesday Weather: Trade winds, showers, thunderstorms possible

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through mid-afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy conditions with showers likely over windward and mauka sections. Trades may push showers to central and leeward areas. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 63 to 69. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
An extended period of unsettled weather is expected with several slow moving disturbances aloft moving through the region.
Prevailing moderate northeast to east trade winds will have showers favoring windward and mauka areas during nights and mornings, and interior and leeward areas during the afternoon and early evening hours.
A few of the showers could produce some locally heavy downpours each afternoon, and a thunderstorm or two will be possible mainly during the afternoon hours Wednesday and Thursday as a very cold upper level low moves over the island chain.
High Surf WARNING for north and west facing shores of Kauai County and O'ahu
High Surf ADVISORY for north and west facing shores of Moloka'i and north facing shores of Maui
The current large west-northwest swell will likely generate elevated surf along exposed north and west facing shores through early Thursday morning. This swell will gradually lower from Thursday through early Friday. A new northwest swell is forecast to arrive Friday night, with resulting surf peaking below the High Surf Advisory thresholds along north and west facing shores on Saturday. This northwest swell will gradually lower from Saturday night into early next week. An out of season south swell will keep surf along south facing shores well above our typical wintertime flat conditions. This south swell will eventually lower from Thursday night through Friday, with surf returning to more typical background conditions along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Expect modest surf along east facing shores into this weekend.