Wednesday Weather: Trade winds, drier conditions, high surf warning for south shores

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL NOON HST TODAY
FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
FROM 12 PM HST THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR ALL ISLANDS...
.A large long period south swell will bring hazardous warning
level surf to all south facing shores through this morning. Surf
should subside to advisory levels by this afternoon through early
Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST TODAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 12 to 16 feet this morning. For the High Surf Advisory, large
breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet by this afternoon, subsiding to
7 to 10 feet by early Thursday morning.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST today. For the
High Surf Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area will have the
potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances
through this morning. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when
mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate trade winds continue with plenty of sunshine for leeward sections and cloud and light showers favoring the windward sides. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy conditions with scattered showers. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Moderate easterly trade winds will continue through Thursday with clouds and light showers favoring windward and mountain locations. Trade wind speeds will decrease slightly from Friday through Sunday, allowing land and sea breezes to develop over western and leeward sections of each island. A stable and dry atmosphere will limit shower coverage and amounts lasting into early next week.
High Surf Warning for south-facing shores until noon today
High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores from noon today through 6 am Thursday morning
The current large, long period south swell appears to have peaked. The wrap from this long period south swell is providing a boost in surf height along exposed west facing shores. Surf heights are expected to slowly subside later today through weekend. A smaller, long period south swell is expected to fill in over the weekend, keeping surf near seasonal average.
Small surf along north facing shores will continue to dwindle as the last remaining fragments of the current northwest swell moves out. A small, medium period north swell may begin to fill in late tomorrow night. Another small, slightly longer period northwest swell may overlap over the weekend providing an additional small boost in surf for north and west facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will remain smaller than average. The one exception will be for areas exposed to the south swell.