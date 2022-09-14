 Skip to main content
Wednesday Weather: Trade winds begin to ease up

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds start to ease up on Wednesday, setting up for a humid second half of the work week. For today expect partly cloudy skies, scattered morning showers, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph.

Island Breakdown
Surf

