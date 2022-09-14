Wednesday Weather: Trade winds begin to ease up

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds start to ease up on Wednesday, setting up for a humid second half of the work week. For today expect partly cloudy skies, scattered morning showers, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph.
The trades will ease today, with a few windward showers expected this morning, and a few interior and leeward showers developing this afternoon. Lighter trades will then prevail tonight through Saturday night, with localized land and sea breezes in leeward areas. Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts at night and the island interior and leeward areas each afternoon. A band of moisture may increase shower coverage statewide Sunday and Sunday night as the trades begin to restrengthen. Moderate trades and more typical trade wind weather should return early next week.
The current south swell will gradually lower, while a short-period southeast swell is expected to maintain surf near the seasonal average along exposed south facing shores into this weekend. Forerunners from a new long-period south swell are forecast to arrive next Tuesday. The light to moderate trade winds will likely keep surf below the seasonal average along east facing shores through this weekend. A short-period north swell may produce a slight bump in surf along north facing shores this weekend. A small northwest swell is expected to arrive next Monday, and continue through Tuesday.