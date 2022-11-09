Wednesday Weather: Trade winds and trade wind showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds continue with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. Scattered showers will be focused over windward and mauka spots. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with showers. Lows 66 To 71. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue across the state for the next several days. Showers will favor windward and mountain locations as periodic bands of enhanced moisture move into the state on the trades. The greatest coverage of showers will be during the overnight through early morning hours.
Pulses of small to moderate north-northeast swell are expected during the next several days, followed by the first sizable northwest swell of the season this weekend. The bulk of the swell energy during the next several days will be pointed east of the islands, meaning that odds for the largest north shore surf, possibly a couple feet overhead, will be on the Big Island. Another pulse of northerly swell energy is due Saturday. A larger northwest swell will build Saturday and peak early Sunday, likely boosting surf above High Surf Advisory levels along most north and west facing shores from Kauai to Maui.
Trade wind generated seas will drop by 2 to 3 feet Wednesday and Thursday, but east shores exposed to the northerly swell will experience little change in surf during the next several days.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small through most of the week. A small, long-period south-southwest swell arriving Friday could provide a noticeable boost in south shore surf this weekend.