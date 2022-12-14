 Skip to main content
Wednesday Weather: Sunshine and weakening trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny skies today as trade winds continue to weaken today. We may see scattered showers in the morning, becoming isolated in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. East winds Around 15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy. scattered showers in the evening, isolated showers after midnight. Lows 61 to 66. Variable winds to 15 mph becoming southeast around 15 mph after midnight.

