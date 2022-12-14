Wednesday Weather: Sunshine and weakening trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny skies today as trade winds continue to weaken today. We may see scattered showers in the morning, becoming isolated in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. East winds Around 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy. scattered showers in the evening, isolated showers after midnight. Lows 61 to 66. Variable winds to 15 mph becoming southeast around 15 mph after midnight.
Wind speeds will gradually ease today, giving way to a land and sea breeze weather pattern Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest. The front will bring a period of wet weather, including the possibility of thunderstorms, to portions of the state Thursday afternoon into Saturday. Another round of unsettled conditions is likely early next week.
A series of small, medium period northwest and north northeast swells will hold waist to head high surf along many north and northeastern-facing exposures through Thursday. A large northwest swell arriving Friday could lift surf to near High Surf Warning (HSW) levels along many north and west-facing shores. There is a higher probability that a large, medium period northwest swell arriving early next week will have the potential to produce solid HSW-level surf along most north and west-facing shorelines. East surf will remain slightly elevated through Thursday in Maui and Big Island despite the lighter trades in response to the northeast swell. The low period, wind wave chop should subtly subside on
Oahu and Kauai because of these much tamer winds. South shore surf will remain very small with only background south swell energy moving through the next several days.