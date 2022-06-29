Wednesday Weather: Sunny and breezy with scattered rain

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny and breezy. Starting off with scattered windward and mauka in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated showers leeward. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds 15 To 25 mph.
A high-pressure system far north to northeast of the Hawaiian islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds blowing across the state into the first half of next week. Passing clouds and showers will drift through windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours. An upper-level disturbance may briefly increase cloud and shower coverage this weekend. More stable weather trends continue from Monday into the first half of next week.
Surf along south-facing shores will hold near the advisory level today, then ease through the second half of the week as the reinforcing shot of south swell moves through. Surf along east-facing shores will steadily trend up through the second half of the week as the local and upstream trades increase. Confidence remains low regarding the potential for any long-period easterly swell associated with former Tropical Cyclone Celia in the far eastern Pacific. Summertime conditions will continue for north-facing shores.