Wednesday Weather: Strong trades trigger Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS TODAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in elevated fire danger today.
Any fires that develop could display extreme fire behavior, and
will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East to northeast 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy and windy with scattered morning showers over windward and mauka sections; isolated afternoon showers. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds 15 to 30 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy and breezy. Scattered windward and mauka showers, Isolated showers leeward. Lows 72 to 77. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 10 am this morning to 6 pm this evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for leeward sections of all islands
Wind Advisory until 10 pm for portions of Maui County and Hawai'i County
Breezy to locally windy trades will continue through Thursday as a weak low or surface trough slides by to the south of the state. The trades will ease back to moderate and locally breezy levels Friday through the weekend, and perhaps ease even further early next week. Fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail during the next 7 days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas mainly at night and during the early morning hours. A stray shower may reach leeward areas at times, but most areas should remain dry.
Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until 6 am Thursday
The strong trades will cause the choppy surf to peak near, or slightly above the seasonal average along east facing shores through Thursday. Surf heights may trend down along east facing shores as the trade winds ease to moderate speeds this weekend. A very small, long- period south swell, and a small, short-period southeast swell will continue to produce modest surf along south facing shores through Thursday. Another small, medium-period south swell may arrive Saturday, which would maintain small surf along south facing shores this weekend.