...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Wednesday Weather: Strong trade winds, vog expected to clear, High Surf Advisory extended

Island Breakdown
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated morning leeward showers. Vog will linger in the morning before starting to clear later. Highs 81 to 86. Breezy trade winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight, Breezy and locally windy with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Lows 69 to 74. Trade winds 15 to 30 mph.

Weather Alerts
8 Day
Marine Alert
Surf

