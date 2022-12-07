Wednesday Weather: Strong trade winds, vog expected to clear, High Surf Advisory extended

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated morning leeward showers. Vog will linger in the morning before starting to clear later. Highs 81 to 86. Breezy trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, Breezy and locally windy with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Lows 69 to 74. Trade winds 15 to 30 mph.
High pressure building north of the islands will bring increasingly strong trade winds the next couple of days, with a trend toward fewer showers. Little change is expected over the weekend.
The University of Hawai'i Vog Map model suggests that the vog will be diminishing today.
High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores from Kaua'i County to Moloka'i extended until 6 pm
A moderate, medium period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell is peaking early this morning and will begin to fall through the day. Due to this slow fall, the High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been extended through this afternoon for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. A very small, medium period reinforcing northwest bump arriving Thursday will keep swell from completely falling off, thus holding waist to head high surf through early Saturday along many north-facing shores. Strengthening trades will significantly increase east-facing shore chop. Rough east surf will stick around into the weekend and may near 10 foot HSA levels Thursday night and Friday.