Wednesday Weather: Some sunshine with trade winds, possible thunderstorms for Big Island

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly sunny skies with scattered showers. Highs 81 to 86. East winds around 15 mph.
Tonight, expect partly cloudy conditions with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated showers leeward. Lows 65 to 70. East winds around 15 mph.
Trade winds will spread across the islands through today as high pressure persists to our north. An upper trough will help enhance showers, and could trigger a thunderstorm or two on the Big Island during the afternoon hours. A more stable trade wind pattern is expected for the second half of the week.
The current northwest swell will continue to slowly lower through early Thursday morning. Another northwest swell is expected to arrive late Thursday, and peak on Friday. This northwest swell is expected to gradually lower from Friday night through Saturday night. A third northwest swell is forecast to arrive on Sunday. Surf produced by this swell may reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Sunday night into early Monday. A small, long-period south swell is expected to boost surf heights slightly along south facing shores from Thursday into Friday. Expect a return to more typical small background surf along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Modest, choppy surf is forecast along east facing shores into this weekend.