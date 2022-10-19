 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas building to 8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Wednesday Weather: Showers, strong winds, surf advisory

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A disturbance bringing showers will move through Kaua'i and O'ahu Wednesday before stalling over Maui County tonight.  Expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions with frequent morning showers for Kaua'i, spreading to O'ahu by the afternoon. Some showers could be heavy.  Highs 82 to 88. Breezy north winds 10 to 25 mph will spread from Kaua'i to Maui County with lighter winds over Hawai'i Island.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with frequent showers on Kaua'i, O'ahu and Moloka'i. Scattered showers for the rest of the state. Some showers could be heavy on O'ahu and Moloka'i. Lows 63 to 68. Breezy northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

