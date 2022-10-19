Wednesday Weather: Showers, strong winds, surf advisory

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas building to 8 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A disturbance bringing showers will move through Kaua'i and O'ahu Wednesday before stalling over Maui County tonight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions with frequent morning showers for Kaua'i, spreading to O'ahu by the afternoon. Some showers could be heavy. Highs 82 to 88. Breezy north winds 10 to 25 mph will spread from Kaua'i to Maui County with lighter winds over Hawai'i Island.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with frequent showers on Kaua'i, O'ahu and Moloka'i. Scattered showers for the rest of the state. Some showers could be heavy on O'ahu and Moloka'i. Lows 63 to 68. Breezy northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.
A cold front will move southeastward through Kauai this morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and showery weather is expected following the frontal passage. This front will weaken into a trough over Thursday morning, then slowly shift westward Thursday afternoon through Friday, with showers favoring the western end of the state. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds and more typical windward and mauka focused showers will return over the weekend and hold in place through early next week.
The anticipated large, short period north swell will build down the island chain today into Thursday bringing advisory level surf to north facing shores. The swell is expected lower Thursday night through Saturday.
A series of moderate, long-period south swells will fill in today through Saturday. With no significant trade wind flow over and upwind of the state, most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap through the week. Moderate, choppy east shore surf will likely return over the weekend and hold into early next.