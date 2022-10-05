 Skip to main content
Wednesday Weather: Showers persist with moderate trades; winds shift Thursday

Island Breakdown
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A mix of sunshine and clouds across the islands. Showers persist over the windward and mauka sections with heavier showes possible over Maui and Hawai'i Counties. Highs 82 to 87. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy. with scattered showers in the evening. Lows 69 to 74. Variable winds to 15 mph.

