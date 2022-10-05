Wednesday Weather: Showers persist with moderate trades; winds shift Thursday

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A mix of sunshine and clouds across the islands. Showers persist over the windward and mauka sections with heavier showes possible over Maui and Hawai'i Counties. Highs 82 to 87. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy. with scattered showers in the evening. Lows 69 to 74. Variable winds to 15 mph.
A showery pattern will linger over the eastern end of the state while drier conditions with moderate northeast trades continue elsewhere. Trades will diminish Thursday through the weekend as a front stalls north of the islands. This, combined with an area of moisture moving up the island chain from the southeast, will bring an increase of clouds and showers across most of the state this weekend with the potential for heavy rain during the afternoons.
The current short-period north swell will continue to lower through today, as will a small northwest swell. A larger and longer period north-northwest swell is expected to begin filling in Thursday night, peaking Friday, then lowering gradually through the weekend and into early next week. Surf heights may approach low-end advisory levels during the peak of this swell.
Small, mainly background south swells are expected into Friday, with a slightly larger south swell possible over the weekend.
Short-period choppy surf will remain rather small on east facing shores as trade winds over and upwind of the state remain on the lighter side. Most surf along east shores will be from north-swell wrap.