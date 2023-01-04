Wednesday Weather: Rain, moderate trades and big waves

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A weakening disturbance brings numerous showers to windward and mauka areas. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures between 75 to 80 degrees. Moderate trade winds around 15 mph.
Tonight, windward and mauka showers with mostly cloudy skies. Some clearing late. Lows 62 to 67. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph.
A weakening front will edge a bit further south this morning, stall out over the eastern end of the state this afternoon and tonight, then dissipate on Thursday. The front will bring some showery weather to windward areas along with some leeward spillover. Moderate trade winds early this morning will gradually ease this afternoon and tonight. The front will dissipate on Thursday, with much drier and stable conditions overspreading the entire state. Light to moderate trades and minimal shower activity are then expected Friday through early next week, with many areas not seeing any rain at all.
High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu, Molokai and Maui.
A medium period north (340-350) swell has begun to rise over the offshore buoy (51000) overnight as its expected to reach shorelines through the morning. The subsiding west- northwest swell will ease through the day as west facing shores decline slowly. Surf along east facing shores will remain below average through Thursday except for areas exposed to the north swell. A trend up is expected Friday into Saturday as a small northeast swell arrives. Surf along south facing shores remain slightly elevated through Thursday.