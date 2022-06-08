Wednesday Weather: Mostly dry with light to moderate trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Dry and stable conditions continue with light to moderate trade winds. Partly cloudy skies with isolated windward showers. Highs 84 to 89. Trades 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight, Partly cloudy skies with scattered overnight showers over windward sections. Lows 69 to 74. Trades 10 to 20 mph.
Mostly dry and stable conditions with light to moderate easterly trade winds will continue through Friday. The best chance for light showers will be overnight through the early morning hours over windward areas. Although leeward cloud coverage may increase through the afternoon hours where localized sea breezes form, rainfall chances will remain limited. A return of breezy trade winds is expected this weekend into early next week. Windward shower coverage may trend up over the weekend with the returning breezy trades.
A series of small, medium period south swells will keep surf along south facing shores elevated over the next several days. Surf heights will drop a bit from Friday into the weekend as south swell energy begins to ease. Long range models continue to hint at southern hemisphere storms ramping up in the Tasman Sea area over the next few days, perhaps producing another long term boost to south side surf starting next week Wednesday or Thursday.
The current small northwest swell will fade, with declining surf heights along north and west facing shores through Friday. Another small, medium period, northwest swell arrives from late Saturday into Sunday. Eastern facing shores will see small wind wave chop through Friday, with east shore surf heights rising through the weekend as trade winds strengthen.