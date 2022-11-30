 Skip to main content
Wednesday Weather: Mostly dry, trade winds start to return

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds to start as trade winds begin to return. Today expect mostly sunny conditions overall with more cloud coverage for Hawai'i Island. Mostly dry weather is expected except for scattered windward showers. Variable winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeasterly trade winds 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84.

Tonight, Partly cloudy with scattered showers mainly night and morning. Leeward, mostly clear except for isolated showers. Lows 65 to 70.

