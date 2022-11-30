Wednesday Weather: Mostly dry, trade winds start to return

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds to start as trade winds begin to return. Today expect mostly sunny conditions overall with more cloud coverage for Hawai'i Island. Mostly dry weather is expected except for scattered windward showers. Variable winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeasterly trade winds 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84.
Tonight, Partly cloudy with scattered showers mainly night and morning. Leeward, mostly clear except for isolated showers. Lows 65 to 70.
Light winds and mostly dry weather are expected this morning, with some patchy high clouds. Light to moderate trade winds will return later today, and will then continue into the weekend, bringing just a few windward showers. The exception will be on the Big Island, where lingering moisture will support greater shower coverage the next day or two, and possibly a thunderstorm. High clouds will diminish statewide the next couple of days, but may increase again over the weekend.
The current long-period west-northwest swell (310 degrees) will gradually decline today. A larger, west- northwest (300 degrees) swell is expected to build Thursday into Friday and will produce surf heights well above the advisory threshold and possibly reaching borderline warning thresholds along most north and west facing shores. Due to the westerly angle, this larger swell could see surf heights reach High Surf Advisory thresholds for west Big Island on Friday.
Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the next several days as winds remain light. A rise is expected over the weekend as a moderate northeast swell fills in. A tiny southwest swell is possible along south facing shores today. Otherwise, only background energy from the south is expected through the rest of the week.