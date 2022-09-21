Wednesday Weather: Morning showers, trades fade through the day

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trade winds kick off Wednesday, but trades are expected to decrease through the day. Partly cloudy skies and scattered showers for windward spots, partly sunny with isolated showers for leeward sections. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
.Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showers over Windward zones, mostly clear leeward sections. Lows 67 to 72. East to southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...With land and sea breezes leeward.
Locally breezy trade winds will decline through Wednesday, while delivering brief showers to windward areas. Winds will ease further and veer out of the east-southeast Thursday and Friday, which will allow land and sea breezes to affect island weather. Other than a few windward showers, the land breezes will lead to mostly clear skies during nights and mornings, while afternoon sea breezes will lead to clouds and a few showers over leeward and interior areas. Light to moderate trade winds are expected this weekend, with limited rainfall expected.
The current small northwest swell will lower through Thursday. A new long-period south swell will slowly fill in today, peak tonight through early Thursday, then lower late Thursday through Friday. Surf heights may approach low-end advisory levels during the peak of this swell. A slightly smaller south swell is expected over the weekend. Short-period choppy surf along east facing shores will become rather small over the next several days as trade winds diminish over and upwind of the state.