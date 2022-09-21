 Skip to main content
Wednesday Weather: Morning showers, trades fade through the day

TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trade winds kick off Wednesday, but trades are expected to decrease through the day. Partly cloudy skies and scattered showers for windward spots, partly sunny with isolated showers for leeward sections. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.

.Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showers over Windward zones, mostly clear leeward sections. Lows 67 to 72. East to southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...With land and sea breezes leeward.

