Wednesday Weather: Morning showers and light winds

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF
NIIHAU KAUAI AND OAHU...
.A moderate, long period north and a large, long period northwest
swell will combine to produce high surf along the north and west
facing shores of Niihau and Kauai by this afternoon and along
Oahu's north and west facing shores by this evening.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf peaking between 15 to 20 feet along the north facing
shores of Niihau and Kauai. 14 to 18 foot peak surf along the
north facing shores of Oahu. Surf between 12 to 16 feet along
the west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai and ranging 10 to 14
feet along the west facing shores of Oahu.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy skies with a few showers moving onshore early this Wednesday morning, with the shower focus shifting to the island interiors in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Light winds will prevail with a brief period of light trade winds expected Wednesday night into Thursday for the eastern islands.
Drier conditions are expected Thursday and Friday with a few showers possible over the island interiors during the day and near the coast at night.
A weakening front could bring a slight increase in showers as it moves over parts of the island chain this weekend.
A moderate size, long period north swell arrived yesterday with a moderate to large northwest swell following on this swell's heels. This northwest swell is hitting the far northwest buoys early this morning (8-9 foot, 16 second period) and should reach Kauai's north and west facing shores later this morning and Oahu's north and west shores by this evening. This north and northwest swell combination will generate High Surf Advisory (HSA) surf along Kauai and Oahu's north and west facing shores through Thursday. HSA conditions may be possible along the north facing shores of Molokai and Maui Thursday. A long fetch will develop far northwest of the islands later this week. This will push in an even larger northwest swell this weekend. This swell has a decent probability of producing warning level XL-size surf along most north and west facing shorelines this weekend.