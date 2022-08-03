Wednesday Weather: Light winds, numerous showers and thunderstorms possible

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trades will back off as a passing disturbance moves through the islands. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with scattered to numerous showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible for windward Maui and Hawai'i Island. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Isolated showers. Lows 66 to 71. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Lighter winds over the next three days will allow local scale land and sea breezes to develop. A few showers will form over island mountain and interior sections each afternoon. Trade winds will restrengthen from Friday into the weekend as the disturbance weakens and drifts northward, and the high pressure ridge builds back in over the region. A remnant trough associated with former Tropical Cyclone Georgette will drift westward through the islands enhancing shower activity from Monday morning into Tuesday.
A fading small south swell will continue to fall through the day with just small background south swells expected during the remainder of the week. East facing shores will see a gradual increase in surf the next few days. This will be in response to the arrival and passage of a small, medium period east swell from recent eastern Pacific tropical cyclone activity.