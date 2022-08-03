 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday Weather: Light winds, numerous showers and thunderstorms possible

  • Updated
  • 0
8 Day
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trades will back off as a passing disturbance moves through the islands. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with scattered to numerous showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible for windward Maui and Hawai'i Island. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Isolated showers. Lows 66 to 71. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

Island Breakdown
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK