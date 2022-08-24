Wednesday Weather: Light winds hold on with a mix of sunshine and clouds

HONOLLULU (KITV4) - Light winds hold today over the western islands; moderate winds for the eastern end of the state. Partly to mostly cloudy skies over Kaua'i and Hawai'i Island with partly to mostly sunny skies for O'ahu and Maui County. Highs 85 to 92. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph
Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered to isolated showers. Lows 69 to 75. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Trade winds will return and strengthen from east to west across the state Thursday night and Friday, bringing a return of more typical trade wind weather, although it may be more showery over windward sections of the eastern islands. Moderate to locally breezy trades and typical trade wind weather will prevail Friday night through the weekend, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas along the occasional leeward spillover. The trades are forecast to ease slightly early next week, with typical trade wind weather continuing.
The current long period south swell will continue to gradually lower today. A much smaller south swell is expected Thursday through Sunday. The current small mid period northwest swell will lower gradually through Friday. Short period choppy surf along east facing shores will remain rather small through Friday with a gradual uptick expected over the weekend as trade winds gradually strengthen.