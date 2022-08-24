 Skip to main content
Wednesday Weather: Light winds hold on with a mix of sunshine and clouds

  • Updated
HONOLLULU (KITV4) - Light winds hold today over the western islands; moderate winds for the eastern end of the state. Partly to mostly cloudy skies over Kaua'i and Hawai'i Island with partly to mostly sunny skies for O'ahu and Maui County. Highs 85 to 92. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph

Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered to isolated showers. Lows 69 to 75. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

Island Breakdown
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

