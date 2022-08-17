Wednesday Weather: Light winds and humid conditions continue

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds linger with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers. There is a chance of heavy spotty afternoon showers for central and leeward sections, with a possibility of thunderstorms for the slopes of Hawai'i Island. Highs are expected to be around 84 to 89 degrees. Light east to southeast winds 5 to 15 mph daytime sea breezes.
Light east to southeast winds will linger into tonight, which supports the land and sea breeze regime with humid conditions continuing. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas, except over interior and leeward locations through the afternoon and evening hours where sea breezes form. A return of breezy easterly trade wind conditions is anticipated Thursday through the weekend.
Small background surf will continue along south facing shores into Friday. Forerunners from a new, long-period south swell are expected to arrive late Friday night. This swell will likely produce near, to slightly above normal surf along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Surf will remain small along east facing shores, but the strengthening trades may produce modest, choppy surf along east facing shores by this weekend. Expect nearly flat conditions to persist along north facing shores through tonight. Small, short-period north-northwest swells starting Thursday may provide a slight boost in surf along exposed north facing shores through this weekend. A slightly larger and longer period northwest swell may arrive early next week.